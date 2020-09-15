Advertisement

Williamstown Elementary earns $4,000 literacy grant

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WTAP) - Williamstown Elementary earned some funding to better help its students for the future.

The school earned four thousand dollars from the “Dollar General Literacy Foundation.” These funds will be used to replace outdated books that children use for studying and reading as well as installing a new book room.

We took it upon ourselves to get some new books for our book room. So that we can really motivate the students to want to read. And read about things that they are interested in.

Jamie Deem, Williamstown Elementary School Third Grade Teacher

Staff and faculty wanted to thank those from the foundation for giving them the grant.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

