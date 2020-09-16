American Red Cross holding “Be A Hero” training workshop

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

The American Red Cross is holding a “Be a Hero” virtual training workshop to give willing volunteers the opportunity to train to help those across the country suffering from disasters across the country.

Many hurricanes have devastated the southern states, and wildfires are spreading all across the west coast.

Locally, the American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley has had volunteers help with local disasters, and they sent volunteers to help with Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and now they want to keep bringing in new volunteers to help the exact same way they have always done.

“People responded at that time, (and) many of them stayed afterwards, to become regular volunteers with us for many years,” said Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley. “But now, it’s time to do it again. Let’s get it done on Saturday, so that we know that here in the Ohio River Valley, we’ve done our part to help services those in need across the nation.”

The training will be on Saturday September 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The form can be found at http://bit.ly/BeAHeroTraining

