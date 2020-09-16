Contractor at Parkersburg nursing center tests positive for COVID-19

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -A contractor at the Eagle Pointe Skilled Nursing Center in Parkersburg tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

According to a release sent out Tuesday night, the contractor had contact with a small number of Eagle Pointe patients while at the facility on September 11. The individual is confirmed to have worn appropriate PPE in the duration of their visit to the center.

A spokesperson for the Eagle Pointe’s parent company says the contractor is currently the only case of coronavirus that they are aware of. Out of an abundance of caution, Eagle Pointe is in the process of testing all patients and employees at the center for COVID-19.

Testing will be complete by noon on Wednesday, September 16.

