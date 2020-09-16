Grand jury returns indictments in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio - (WTAP) - Bobbie Sue Davis – grand theft

Peter Grant Hafner – trafficking in heroin; possession of heroin

Jolanda Nicole Barber – trafficking in heroin; possession of heroin; permitting drug abuse; endangering children

Shaun Patrick Husk – failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Rex A. Griffin – Having weapons while under disability; using weapons while intoxicated

Eric Neff – trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound;

Velinda Berga – trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound

Levi J. Lake – failure to appear as required by recognizance; having weapons while under disability

Amber D. Boyd - failure to appear as required by recognizance

Kendra M. Rush – receiving stolen property

Douglas Stanley Cline – burglary

Keryn A. Miller - failure to appear as required by recognizance

Bernard C. Lemley III - failure to appear as required by recognizance

Taevion T. Thompson - failure to appear as required by recognizance

Sabrina D. Seevers – aggravated trafficking in drugs; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Steven L. Sayre – felonious assault; disrupting public services; criminal damaging or endangering

Dykeem R. McCall – escape

Thomas Ogle Davis – complicity in the commission of an offense; aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts; having weapons while under disability

Dominic William Mincks – aggravated trafficking in drugs; receiving stolen property; having weapons while under disability

Casey Alexis Anderson – tampering with evidence; illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

Ryan Matheny – aggravated possession of drugs

Ryan C. Beardsley – aggravated possession of drugs

Zane D. Ullman – trafficking in marijuana; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Joseph B. Barnes – aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts; aggravated vehicular assault; vehicular assault; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, two counts

