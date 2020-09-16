Juvenile enters plea in Parkersburg native’s death

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio-(WTAP) - One of two teenagers charged in the September, 2019 death of a Parkersburg native has pleaded to reduced charges.

Jaden Churchheus pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to involuntary manslaughter for the death of Victoria Schafer on Sept. 2, 2019.

Schafer, a 44-year-old Chillicothe photographer, was was struck and killed by a tree that fell on her while she was near Old Man’s Cave in Hocking Hills State Park near Logan, Ohio.

Schafer was a 1992 graduate of Parkersburg High School.

Churchheus and another teen, 16-year-old Jordan Buckley, were accused of pushing a section of a six-foot tree off a cliff at Hocking Hills while Schafer was doing a professional photo session.

Churchheus has been sentenced to three years in prison, but, according to a member of Schafer’s family who spoke to WTAP, he must also appear on the charge in juvenile court.

Both Churchheus and Buckley were arrested after Schafer’s death, when investigators determined the fallen tree was not an accident. They were initially charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

Buckley is scheduled for a plea hearing September 25.

