Obituary: Elizabeth (Liz) Ellen Breternitz Beymer

Elizabeth (Liz) Ellen Breternitz Beymer, 73, was born in Columbus, OH December 9, 1946 to Virginia Louise Breternitz and came to Marietta, OH as an infant. Liz was one of the first children to attend Kiddie Kollege at The Betsy Mills Club. Liz attended Marietta City Schools, graduating in 1964. She graduated from Marietta Area Technical School Program of Practical Nursing in 1965. Confirmed at St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church, she married Douglas James Beymer on June 7, 1969. Doug and Liz had two sons, Jeffery Douglas and Eric James. In 1981, Liz graduated from Parkersburg Community College with an Associates Degree in Nursing, since then she has worked as a Registered Nurse in many states where she and Doug resided. Liz became a certified Registered Rehabilitation Nurse (CRRN) and a Certified Case Manager (CCM). Liz retired from GENEX Services, Inc. in 2005 as a Nurse Case Manager. Liz and Doug moved from Marietta in 1983, returning in 2005 after retirement. She was currently a member of Christ United Methodist Church. Liz is survived by her husband Doug, sons Jeff and Eric , daughter-in-law Cortney and her precious grandsons Maxwell and Rex, that she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her mother.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 19th at 11:00 AM at Christ United Methodist Church, 301 Wooster St. Marietta with Pastor Karen Muntzing officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Per the Covid19 guidelines, everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, Liz requests donations be made to Washington Co. Harvest of Hope, P.O. Box 902 Marietta, OH 45750 or to Christ United Methodist Church. Liz asks everyone to smile, be kind to others, be happy, and perform random acts of kindness.Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

