Obituary: Gerald Ray Dye

Gerald Ray Dye, 71, of Williamstown, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his residence.

He was born December 28, 1948, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Award and Mildred Rice Dye.

Gerald was a graduate of Williamstown High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Bosley Construction as an Antique Auto Restorer. Gerald like working on 4-wheelers and old mowers, watching NASCAR and enjoyed fishing with his son and grandsons.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Jackson Dye of fifty years. They were married July 11, 1970; one daughter, Brandie Knotts (Robert) of Marietta, OH; one son, Chad Dye (Tammy) of Marietta; one sister, Elaine Addis (Terry) of Marietta; two brothers, Bernard Dye (Jan) of Florida and Randy Dye (Misty) of Williamstown; four grandchildren, Trenton Neal, Trace Knotts, Rebekah Shears and Avery Means; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Addison Shears.

In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Theobold.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to assist the Dye family.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

