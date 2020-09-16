Advertisement

Obituary: James Gary Smith

Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
James Gary Smith, 78 of Vienna, WV. passed away September 15, 2020 at his residence.

He was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked for many years for the Boeing Company and was Catholic by faith.  He was a people person who enjoyed life and enjoyed telling stories.

He is survived by his children, Connie Brock, Rick Brock and David Smith and his nephew, William Garrettson (Teresa) of Elizabeth, WV.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Saundra Garrettson.

Funeral services will be Friday at 2:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Mr. John Maher officiating.  Burial will be in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from noon until service time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

