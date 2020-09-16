Obituary: James Gary Smith

James Gary Smith, 78 of Vienna, WV. passed away September 15, 2020 at his residence.

He was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked for many years for the Boeing Company and was Catholic by faith. He was a people person who enjoyed life and enjoyed telling stories.

He is survived by his children, Connie Brock, Rick Brock and David Smith and his nephew, William Garrettson (Teresa) of Elizabeth, WV.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Saundra Garrettson.

Funeral services will be Friday at 2:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Mr. John Maher officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from noon until service time.

