Obituary: Lisa Ann Amble

On September 16, 2020, Lisa Ann Ambler, loving wife and beloved sister and daughter went to be with the Lord at the age of 55.

Lisa was born March 8, 1965 in Pittsburgh, PA, a daughter of Alice Traylor Wilkinson and the late Edward C. Wilkinson.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1983. On May 31, 2003 she married her childhood sweetheart, Charles Ambler.

Lisa loved kayaking and looked forward to participating in the annual Paddlefest celebration, which she won Best Decorated Kayak one year. She had several black belts in the Martial Arts. A kind, compassionate person, Lisa loved all animals, especially horses and in particular, her beautiful mare, Jesse. She leaves behind her furry children, two dogs, three cats, two ferrets and Jesse.

One of Lisa’s favorite things to do was create campfires and sit and enjoy the beauty and warmth of the flames and relax. She was an excellent photographer, taking photos at the various lakes and her backyard birds.

In addition to her mother, Lisa is survived by her husband, Charles; and sister, Nancy (Richard) Hines.

A private service will be held at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home at Vienna, WV with Pastor Scott Hannus officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen North Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that contributions be made in Lisa’s name to the Humane Society of Parkersburg or the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

