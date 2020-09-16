Advertisement

Obituary: Nancy Thompson

Published: Sep. 16, 2020
Nancy Thompson, 62, of Belpre passed away at her home on September 15, 2020.  She was born December 2, 1957 in Marietta, to Denzel and Nellie (Burdette) Thompson.

She is survived by a granddaughter, great granddaughter and 3 siblings.  Nancy was preceded in death by a daughter, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

She will be cremated and a graveside service at Tunnel Cemetery will be held at a later date.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

