Parkersburg keeps current audit firm

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The city of Parkersburg is keeping the firm that has done its annual audits for the past few years.

Suttle and Stalnaker will continue to do the city’s annual audits for the next two years.

A special audit committee approved the firm Wednesday.

The committee reviewed proposals by the current firm and another firm...while two firms the city contacted did not send proposals.

Finance Director Eric Jiles says the most recent annual audit-completed earlier this year-showed no findings or issues regarding the city’s finances.

