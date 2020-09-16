Paving project on U.S. 50, beginning on Wednesday

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces minor delays on U.S. 50, beginning on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

Kelly Paving will be resurfacing U.S. 50, beginning at the Ohio River Bridge, at milepost 0.61, eastbound and westbound, to Marrtown Road, at milepost 4.9. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day. Possible flagging personnel will be present to maintain two-way traffic with lane closures; however, minor delays are expected.

The anticipated completion date is November 30. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

