Advertisement

Report finds global economic outlook not as bad as expected

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — The global economy is not doing as bad as previously expected, especially in the United States and China, but has still suffered an unprecedented drop due to the coronavirus pandemic, an international watchdog said Wednesday.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said in a report that the world’s gross domestic product is projected to decline by 4.5% this year - less than the 6% plunge it had predicted in June.

The global economy is expected to rebound and grow by 5% next year, the organization said.

Yet the OECD notes that its outlook is “subject to considerable uncertainty” as the pandemic continues, and assumes that “sporadic local outbreaks will continue” and a vaccine will not be available until late in 2021.

The OECD upgraded its forecast for the U.S. economy, anticipating a contraction of 3.8% this year instead of a plunge of 7.3% forecast previously.

China is expected to be the only country in the group of 20 most powerful economies to grow this year - by 1.8%, instead of a drop of 2.6% previously projected.

The OECD cut its forecasts for India, Mexico and South Africa.

The Paris-based organization, which advises developed countries on economic policy, urged governments not to raise taxes or cut spending next year “to preserve confidence and limit uncertainty.” Fiscal and monetary support for the economy need to be maintained, it said.

“The aim must be to avoid premature budgetary tightening at a time when economies are still fragile,” it said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 9/16/20

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
Thomas loves nuggets, Brittany loves tacos, and neither loves the idea of Mountain Dew as a chaser.

News

Forecast for September 16th

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Hurricane Sally unleashes flooding along the Gulf Coast

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Moving at an agonizingly slow 3 mph, Sally finally came ashore at 4:45 a.m. local time with top winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

National

‘It makes me sick’: Black Lives Matter sign, vehicles vandalized at Va. woman’s home

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WTKR Staff
Police in Virginia are investigating after a woman said her property was vandalized because of a yard sign.

National

Sally: Strong winds hit Mobile, Ala.

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Winds gusted to 70 mph at times at the National Weather Service Office in West Mobile.

Latest News

National

Sally: Downed trees on cars, homes in Miss. (no sound)

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Fallen trees caused by Hurricane Sally leave damage in Jackson County, Mississippi.

National

Big Ten changes course, aims for October start to football

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.

National

Woman killed in Boston elevator accident

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Carrie O’Connor was found on the first floor of her apartment building. Another resident said she was warned about the elevator moments before the doors closed.

National

Woman dies in Boston elevator accident

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
A Boston University lecturer was killed in an elevator accident in her apartment building.

Coronavirus

US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
In a report to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or possibly later this year.

National

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus to put a historically heavy burden on fire teams.