Riverside Artists Gallery featuring the art of teachers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - During a time when many area teachers are facing significant stress due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Riverside Artists Gallery is shining the spotlight on local educators.

The exhibit, called Art Teachers Show Off, features the work of local high school art teachers Naddine Border (Wood County Christian), Bonnie Flynn (Shenandoah HS), Mary Jane Helgren (St. Mary’s HS), Jonathan Walsh (PHS), and Miranda Wilson (PHS). Also featured is the work of Sharon Hanse, art instructor teaching classes in calligraphy and copper embossing.

The works featured were created using clay, acrylic paints, photography, colored pencils, watercolors, calligraphy, and more.

The exhibit kicked off with an opening event on September 4 and will be on display through the month of September.

