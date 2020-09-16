Advertisement

Riverside Artists Gallery featuring the art of teachers

(Pexels Image/Daian Gan)
(Pexels Image/Daian Gan)(WLUC)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - During a time when many area teachers are facing significant stress due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Riverside Artists Gallery is shining the spotlight on local educators.

The exhibit, called Art Teachers Show Off, features the work of local high school art teachers Naddine Border (Wood County Christian), Bonnie Flynn (Shenandoah HS), Mary Jane Helgren (St. Mary’s HS), Jonathan Walsh (PHS), and Miranda Wilson (PHS). Also featured is the work of Sharon Hanse, art instructor teaching classes in calligraphy and copper embossing.

The works featured were created using clay, acrylic paints, photography, colored pencils, watercolors, calligraphy, and more.

The exhibit kicked off with an opening event on September 4 and will be on display through the month of September.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 9/16/20

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jack Selby
Thomas loves nuggets, Brittany loves tacos, and neither loves the idea of Mountain Dew as a chaser.

News

Forecast for September 16th

Updated: moments ago

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 79 COVID-19 deaths, 1,033 new cases on Wednesday

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright and Zach Shrivers
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Paving project on U.S. 50, beginning on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Paving project on U.S. 50, beginning on Wednesday

Latest News

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Elderly Wood County woman among 10 COVID-19 deaths announced by DHHR

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

Crime

Athens County man jailed in investigation of stolen catalytic converters

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Authorities say surveillance video from a business that had seven catalytic converters stolen was used to identify two suspects

Breaking

Contractor at Parkersburg nursing center tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
Contractor at Parkersburg nursing center tests positive for COVID-19

News

Ohio posts school district report cards without usual grades

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ohio has released its latest report cards for school districts without the usual performance rankings and some other key indicators.

News

Williamstown Elementary earns $4,000 literacy grant

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Williamstown Elementary earned some funding to better help its students for the future.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Kurt Taylor

Updated: 19 hours ago