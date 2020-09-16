Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Kurt Taylor

Kurt Taylor impresses on and off the field
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

Kurt Taylor is our Student Athlete of the Week.

Taylor is not only the starting quarterback at Warren High School and a standout baseball and basketball player, but also holds a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society and French Honor Society.

In 2019, Taylor was named to the All-District first team, All-OVAC first team, and All-Ohio honorable mention, for his play at the helm of the Warren Warriors offense.

He says he has his eyes on several schools to continue his athletic career in college, and he hopes that this year brings more opportunities.

