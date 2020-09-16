WVU football players test positive for Coronavirus

(AP) - West Virginia football coach Neal Brown says two of his players have confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Brown said at his weekly news conference Tuesday that two freshman walk-ons tested positive.

They are the only such cases in the program.

Brown also said a defensive lineman sat out Saturday’s season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky due to contact tracing. Brown identified the lineman as freshman Sean Martin.

Brown says he was disappointed because Martin had been expected to play in the opener. West Virginia is idle this week and plays at 11th-ranked Oklahoma State on Sept. 26.

