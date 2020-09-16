WVU on-campus positives in one location to count as single case

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, certain isolated COVID-19 cases within the West Virginia University student body may count as one case.

An official with the WVHEPC tells WSAZ that the state Department of Health and Human Resources, the Monongalia County Health Department and West Virginia University are implementing procedures to count cases of isolation on WVU’s campus that are isolated together in a facility with appropriate security and monitoring in place as a single positive case.

Officials also tell WSAZ that DHHR, MCHD and WVU are implementing incentives to COVID-positive students who live off-campus and elect to quarantine or isolate in campus housing.

