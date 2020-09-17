Browns vs. Bengals preview

CLEVELAND, OH. (AP) - Ohio’s two NFL teams celebrate the league’s 100th birthday with a game.

The Cincinnati Bengals and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow visit the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night with both teams coming off losses in Week 1.

Burrow had some nice moments in his debut and the No. 1 overall pick is excited about playing in a rivalry he watched as a kid.

The Browns played poorly in a season-opening rout at Baltimore and first-year coach Kevin Stefanski spent the past few days addressing a number of problems.

The league traces its roots to a meeting on Sept. 17, 1920 in nearby Canton, Ohio.

