Advertisement

Carnival cancels more cruises, plans to sell 18 ships

Not setting sail
Carnival announced this week that Caribbean cruises are canceled through the end of January.
Carnival announced this week that Caribbean cruises are canceled through the end of January.(Source: Andy Newman/CCL)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Carnival Cruise Lines is paring down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it will cancel all voyages until early next year.

Carnival announced this week that Caribbean cruises are canceled through the end of January.

Other voyages are canceled into the spring.

Anyone who had a cruise already booked will receive a credit or refund.

Carnival also announced plans to sell 18 ships, almost 30% of its fleet.

The cruise line is selling its older, less efficient ships.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A U.S. judge on Thursday blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide, calling them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election.

News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place on Saturday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
While the Alzheimer’s Association won’t be gathering in a large group due to current restrictions, they are encouraging participants to walk individually.

Accidents

Woman saves family from garage fire in Parkersburg

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
A woman saved a family from a fire in Parkersburg

Coronavirus

COVID on Campus: At the largest universities, data varies widely and lacks transparency

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff, Lee Zurik and Jamie Grey
Only around a quarter of the nation's largest universities publicly release active COVID-19 case information. Public health experts say the more data available, the better.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Commissioners may visit dilapidated Wood County properties

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - New Matamoras man indicted for head-on fatal collision

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg business owner alleges civil rights violations in lawsuit

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Documents sought about condition of infant who died July 25

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Schools won't change as county moves to yellow

Updated: 19 minutes ago

National

Half million homes are gay marriages 5 years after ruling

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Of the 980,000 same-sex couple households reported in 2019, 58% were married couples and 42% were unmarried partners, the survey showed.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 21 minutes ago