COVID-19 case confirmed at Kenna Elementary School

By Dennis Bright
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - School officials in Jackson County have been notified of a positive COVID-19 case at Kenna Elementary School.

A news release posted Thursday morning on the Jackson County Schools website said county health officials have completed an investigation and notified people who are believed to have been exposed.

The news release did not indicate whether the positive case was a student or a school employee, but it said “individuals have been quarantined per CDC guidelines and will be followed by the health department.”

School officials aid they will continue working with the health department to protect students and staff members.

“To keep our schools open to our children, it will take our entire community following established COVID-19 protocols including hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, use of face coverings, and practicing social distancing,” the news release said. "We appreciate your on-going support and commitment to the health and well-being of the Jackson County Schools Community.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

