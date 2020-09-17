Advertisement

Hundreds turn out to see Vice President Pence in Zanesville

Crowd waiting to get into the Workers for Trump Rally in Zanesville.
Crowd waiting to get into the Workers for Trump Rally in Zanesville.(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Zanesville, Ohio (WTAP) - Hundreds of people came to the Muskingum County Fairgrounds in Zanesville, Ohio Wednesday, to show their support for President Trump and Vice President Pence at the Workers for Trump Rally.

Many of those who came out to the event were showing their support by wearing their Trump and Pence 2020 gear.

“We came here to support the President of the United States and his administration, even Vice President Mike Pence” said attendee Dakota Dilley. “Zanesville, Ohio is Trump country and so that is what we are going to do. We are coming here with all the great people of this state and this city. We are here to support the Vice President and that is what we are going to do.”

Many of the attendees and volunteers were pleased with the large turnout, with some lining up hours before the gate opened.

There was little to no opposition at the rally and supporters were glad to express their support.

“Well the Democrats aren’t mobilized,” said Dan Lusheck, Ohio Press Secretary for Trump Victory. “Biden has turned his back on workers in Ohio, their campaign isn’t serious. We have gone all around the state of Ohio, we have huge turnout from Trump supporters and republican supporters across the state. We aren’t just seeing from the democrats here in the state.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

