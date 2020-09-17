Meigs County volleyball player remembered during funeral

SYRACUSE, Ohio (WSAZ) -Several people gathered Wednesday at the Syracuse baseball fields in Meigs County for the funeral of 17-year-old Southern Local High School senior Jordan Hardwick.

Hardwick was a three-sport athlete at Southern. She passed away late Friday night after collapsing at a volleyball practice.

Several teammates also memorialized Hardwick’s senior poster at Southern Local High School on Saturday afternoon.

Volleyball activities at Southern have been cancelled for the week. The Tornadoes are currently scheduled to return to play on Tuesday at Belpre.

