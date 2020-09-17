Oak Grove Christian School to host drive-through carnival

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Oak Grove Christian School is unable to hold its annual carnival as it usually would. Instead, the school is throwing a drive-through carnival on Saturday, September 19 from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M for school families and 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. for others in the community.

The carnival will feature games, a spaghetti dinner, and a country store. All events will be held on a drive through basis.

It will be held in the parking lot of ProFusion in Marietta, across from the school. Families will turn into the lot, and children will be given personal protective equipment while they safely play games. Cars will then proceed to the school’s parking lot to safely view the country store. Finally, cars will pull up to the door of the school’s kitchen and families order spaghetti dinners to go.

Tickets for the event are $5 per car, and spaghetti dinners and envelopes of country store tickets are also $5 each. All funds raised will go to the school.

“The money that is raised from our carnival goes directly to our school. It goes into our operating account that provides for teacher resources and things throughout the year that we need. One year, we were able to purchase Chromebooks for our older kids,” said Cathy Harris, financial administrator at Oak Grove Christian.

Additional information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.