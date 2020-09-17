Obituary: Bessie L. Martin Higgins

Bessie L. Martin Higgins, 78, of Marietta passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in Belle, WV on May 21, 1942, to the late Basil and Goldie Martin.

Bessie graduated from Williamstown High School in 1960. She retired from Marietta Memorial Hospital where she worked as an IT operator for 26 ½ years. She was a member of Waverly Methodist Church. Bessie enjoyed being around family and her grandchildren that she spoiled very much and did a very good job. She was a life member of Auxiliary 5108 where she was past president of the Auxiliary. She enjoyed volunteering on different meals. She also enjoyed playing card with her friends.

Bessie is survived by 2 daughters, Virginia (Clay) Stanley of New Albany, OH and Beth McConaha (Blain Enoch) of Vienna, WV; 5 grandchildren: Heather (Drew) Frayer of Columbus, Zachary (Emily) Stanley of Columbus, Austin, Caleb and Isaac Stanley of New Albany, great grandson, Zachery Clayton Stanley, Jr. of Columbus. She is also survived by her sister Lottie Martin of Waverly, WV, sisters-in-law Gail Martin of Waverly and Becky Arnold of McConnelsville and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Higgins, 4 brothers: Guy Meeks, Basil (Billie) Martin, Dennis (Jackie) Martin, and Arthur “Bud” Martin.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday (Sept. 20) at 3:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Family will greet friends Sunday at the funeral home before the service from 1:00 until 3:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.