Obituary: Dorl Copen

Dorl Copen of Elizabeth, WV, passed away September 16, 2020. He was born to the late Arthur D. and Evelyn Hall Copen in Barberton, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Ronald Shane Copen and Delmas Copen and his sister Brenda Copen.

Dorl attended Wirt County High School. He worked as a mechanic, pumped wells, worked at J&S Auto and Roberts Farm. He enjoyed tinkering around vehicles and loved his roses.

He is survived by his lifemate Pamela McGahey; his children Leslie Lowe, Lorraine (Leroy) Lowe, Melanie Green, Michael Marsh, Matthew Marsh; siblings Carolyn Gillian, Doris Cottrill, Donna (Roy) Copen, Dianna (Tom) Rader, Darrell Lee (Darcy) Copen, and his twin Dale Copen; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

