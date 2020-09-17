Advertisement

Obituary: Dorl Copen

Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dorl Copen of Elizabeth, WV, passed away September 16, 2020. He was born to the late Arthur D. and Evelyn Hall Copen in Barberton, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Ronald Shane Copen and Delmas Copen and his sister Brenda Copen.

Dorl attended Wirt County High School. He worked as a mechanic, pumped wells, worked at J&S Auto and Roberts Farm. He enjoyed tinkering around vehicles and loved his roses.

He is survived by his lifemate Pamela McGahey; his children Leslie Lowe, Lorraine (Leroy) Lowe, Melanie Green, Michael Marsh, Matthew Marsh; siblings Carolyn Gillian, Doris Cottrill, Donna (Roy) Copen, Dianna (Tom) Rader, Darrell Lee (Darcy) Copen, and his twin Dale Copen; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Sarah Jane Callahan
Obituary: Bessie L. Martin Higgins
Obituary: Robert Marion Roby
Obituary: Nancy Thompson

Obituaries

Obituary: James Gary Smith
Obituary: Lisa Ann Amble
Obituary: Elizabeth (Liz) Ellen Breternitz Beymer
Obituary: Gerald Ray Dye
Obituary: Linda Kay Turner
Obituary: Alice Faye Mugrage