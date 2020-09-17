Obituary: Rebecca Lou “Becky” Cumpston

Rebecca Lou “Becky” Cumpston, 36, of Parkersburg passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her residence.

She was born February 22, 1984 in Parkersburg, a daughter of Robin Caplinger Cumpston of Parkersburg and the late Charles “Kenny” Cumpston. Becky was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School and was currently working at JR’s Donuts. She previously worked as manager at Hardee’s and enjoyed cooking, baking and decorating cakes.

In addition to her mother she is survived by two sons, Cody and Steven Williams; brother, Charles Justin Cumpston (Mindy) of Parkersburg; her paternal grandfather, Charles “Fred” Cumpston of Parkersburg; maternal grandmother, Rebecca Caplinger of Parkersburg; nephew, Seth Meyer; and Oaklen Miller who was like a nephew to Becky.

In addition to her father, Becky was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Sara Lou Cumpston; maternal grandfather, Richard Lincoln Caplinger; and an aunt, Debbie Cumpston.

There will be no services at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Cumpston family. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

