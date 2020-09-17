Obituary: Robert Marion Roby

Robert Marion Roby, 36, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away peacefully at his residence on Sept. 7, 2020, after a four year battle with brain cancer. He was born in Parkersburg, WV on Oct. 11, 1983 to Marion Roby and M. Sue (Roby) Rollins. Robert attended schools in Harrisville, WV and Pe Ell, WA. He was a 2002 graduate from Ritchie County High School lettering in four different sports. Robert graduated from the U. S. Air Force Academy in 2006 with a degree in Economics and a minor in German. He later earned an Economics MA from Oklahoma University.

During his career in the USAF, Robert served as a Special Operations Pilot and also as a Special Operations Pilot Instructor. He was a decorated aviator serving five deployments overseas in Africa, South America and Europe. Robert received various medals, citations and campaign ribbons including Air Force Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Award with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, Combat Readiness Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Recognition Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon with 1 Service Star and Air Force Longevity Service with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters.

Robert was an avid outdoorsman, talented shooter, archery extraordinaire, and loving son/brother/uncle/husband. Rob was charismatic, a natural leader, authentic, mischievous, immensely intelligent, soulful, self-assured, spontaneous and fun. He was brave and never felt sorry for himself while he handled his battle with incredible grace, strength, grit, and stoicism until the very end.

He is survived by his wife, USAF Maj., Amanda Altman Roby, Montgomery, AL, his father Marion Roby (Kathy), his mother M. Sue Rollins (Ken), a sister, Jennifer Roby, nephews Kaleb Kovacs and James Sonju, and niece Karleigh Sonju, all of Harrisville. James and Mona Haid of Elkview, WV are surviving grandparents. Steve and Jidjii Altman of Perry, IA are Rob’s surviving father-in-law and mother-in-law. Andrew Altman of Charleston, SC is Rob’s brother-in-law. Robert also leaves behind many relatives and close friends too numerous to mention.

Please keep his memory alive in remembering all the good times with him. His life was the example of how to LIVE! Honor him by living your best life, since his was cut far too short.

A Memorial Service will be held honoring Rob’s life on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. Visitation is from 12:00-3:00 p.m., followed by a service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to http://operationhealingforces.org/donation or http://knightsofheroes.org/home/donate -now (put Rob Roby in the tribute area). Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

