Obituary: Sarah Jane Callahan

Sarah Jane Callahan, lost her battle to addiction September 15, 2020, in Parkersburg. WV. The daughter of Gary Callihan and Betsy Jones Merluzzi, she was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and a member of ROTC. She worked at Burger King for 10+ years, enjoyed crafts and making cakes. She was a member of NA.

Sarah was preceded in death by her grandfathers E.L. Jones and Leonard Callihan and her grandmother Virgie Callihan.

She is survived by her children Jared Whystell, Mary Kay Whytsell and Alyssa Dawn Deaton; her parents Betsy Jones Merluzzi and Gary Callihan; siblings Ryan Merluzzi and Kim Merluzzi; her grandmother Mary Kay Jones, a cousin Aaron Callihan and an aunt and uncle Angie and Tim Callihan.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, 11:00 am at Palestine Cemetery, Thorn Addition, Palestine, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth, WV, assisted the family.

