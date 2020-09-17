Update: 2019 fatal accident leads to six-count indictment

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio-(WTAP) - A New Matamoras man faces six counts from a head-on collision in June, 2019 that left another man dead.

Joseph Barnes, 26, was indicted Wednesday by the Washington County Grand Jury on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and one count each of aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault.

The grand jury found Barnes did not have a valid driver’s license.

The Ohio Highway Patrol said at the time of the accident Barnes westbound pickup truck went left of center and struck a car driven by 87-year old Robert Ryan of Graysville, Ohio. Ryan died as a result of the collision.

A passenger in Barnes' vehicle suffered serious injuries.

