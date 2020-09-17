Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place on Saturday

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WTAP) - Many purple shirts will be seen around the Mid-Ohio Valley on Saturday, as people participate in this years Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

While the Alzheimer’s Association won’t be gathering in a large group due to current restrictions, they are encouraging participants to walk individually in their neighborhoods.

All of money raised from this walk will go towards Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Even though this years event will look different, participants won’t miss out on one of the key features of the event.

“One of the key features is a promise garden," said Jenny Folwell, Regional Walk Manager for the Azheimer’s Association "Those are the multicolored flowers that walkers usually carry. Since we are not walking as a group this year, we are going to have two planted promise gardens. One in Tomlinson Park in Williamstown and one in Muskingum Park in Marietta. So those promise gardens will be set up all day Saturday so as our teams and families are walking they can walk by or drive by and view that promise garden.”

Each of the colored flowers in the promise garden has a meaning. The blue flowers represent someone living with Alzheimer’s or Dementia. Purple flowers represent someone having lost a loved one to the disease. Yellow flowers represent the caregivers of someone with the disease. Orange flowers represent someone who supports the cause and the Alzheimer’s Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

The promise gardens at both Tomlinson Park and Muskingum Park will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Those interested in the event can register on the Alzheimer’s Association’s website at alz.org/walk.

