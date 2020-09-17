Advertisement

Washington County moves to level 2 alert status

Washington County Health Department
Washington County Health Department(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio- (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says several Ohio counties have moved from level 1 to level 2 in the past week for the number of COVID-19 cases.

Those counties include most southeastern Ohio counties, including Washington County. Neighboring Athens County remains at level 2 (orange on the Ohio color-coded map). Morgan and Noble counties remain at level 1, the yellow-colored counties.

70% of the state’s 88 counties are now at orange level, although the governor noted the number of counties at level 3 (red) has declined in the past week.

Athens County has been added to the list of “counties with highest occurance” at number 3. That’s a list of the counties with the highest number of cases during the past 14 days. Meigs County is 18th on that list.

