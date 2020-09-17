Woman saves family from garage fire in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire broke out at the garage of a home located at the 1000 block of Lakeview Drive in Parkersburg, and Alice Ansel stopped immediately to help the family escape.

Alice was driving from work when she saw flames and smoke coming from the garage.

She then knocked on the door and helped a woman, a child and a dog out of the home before the fire could spread from the garage to the rest of the home.

Alice noticed that a car was parked near the garage, so she moved it very quickly so that it did not suffer any damage from the fire.

According to the Parkersburg Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire.

Alice says that she did what she would want anyone else to do if she were in that situation. Do what she could to help the family survive and not suffer any injuries.

“It gives me comfort knowing that no one was harmed,” Alice said. “(The woman in the home) didn’t even know that anything was going on, she couldn’t smell anything, she couldn’t hear anything. She wouldn’t have known. So, I’m so grateful that I came by at that time and saw the smoke, and got her out safely, and her son.”

The woman in the home wrote a long letter thanking Alice for everything she had done, and the family has talked with local authorities to possibly have Alice receive a Good Samaritan award.

