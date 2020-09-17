Wood County Commission may visit dilapidated properties

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission may be busy in the next few weeks visiting properties the county’s compliance officer has determined are in need of major improvements.

The commission Thursday pledged to see for themselves the conditions of two properties: on Smitherman Road and Keith Street.

In all, they heard Compliance Officer Sarah Robinson’s report on six locations considered to be in major need of repairs.

Owners of the properties who appeared at Thursday’s commission meeting argued they’ve made improvements since Robinson first visited them earlier this year.

But Robinson says those changes aren’t enough to improve the overall condition of the sites.

The commission’s visits could happen within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.