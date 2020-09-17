Advertisement

Wood County Commission may visit dilapidated properties

By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission may be busy in the next few weeks visiting properties the county’s compliance officer has determined are in need of major improvements.

The commission Thursday pledged to see for themselves the conditions of two properties: on Smitherman Road and Keith Street.

In all, they heard Compliance Officer Sarah Robinson’s report on six locations considered to be in major need of repairs.

Owners of the properties who appeared at Thursday’s commission meeting argued they’ve made improvements since Robinson first visited them earlier this year.

But Robinson says those changes aren’t enough to improve the overall condition of the sites.

The commission’s visits could happen within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place on Saturday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
While the Alzheimer’s Association won’t be gathering in a large group due to current restrictions, they are encouraging participants to walk individually.

Accidents

Woman saves family from garage fire in Parkersburg

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
A woman saved a family from a fire in Parkersburg

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Commissioners may visit dilapidated Wood County properties

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - New Matamoras man indicted for head-on fatal collision

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg business owner alleges civil rights violations in lawsuit

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Documents sought about condition of infant who died July 25

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Schools won't change as county moves to yellow

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Coronavirus

UPDATE: COVID-19 Deaths in Jackson, Roane counties among 4 reported on Thursday

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 25 COVID-19 deaths, 1,067 new cases on Thursday

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright and Zach Shrivers
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics