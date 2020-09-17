WVU SGA requests name change for Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Student Government Association requested the university to remove Robert C. Byrd’s name from the health sciences center and cancer research laboratory and rename it.

Kenzie Kohrs, a student at WVU, said she wasn’t surprised that students asked for this change.

Kohrs added she’s glad the SGA requested a name change for the building.

“I had no idea that Robert C. Byrd was supposedly a part of the KKK. Which doesn’t sit well with me. So I guess I do appreciate that they’re thinking of changing the name,” she said.

The SGA suggested they change the name of the health sciences center and research laboratory to honor, Patrice A. Harris, a WVU alumnae and the first black woman elected as president of the American Medical Association.

Kohrs added she’s unaware of what has been officially decided but was in hopes they would make the change soon.

