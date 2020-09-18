2nd annual We Have Your Six Ride happening on Saturday

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - You may see many motorcyclists out across Wood County on Saturday for the 2nd annual We Have Your Six Ride.

The ride is put on by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and the “We Have Your Six” Organization.

The event is held to raise awareness to the veterans homelessness situation in West Virginia.

“So the We Have Your Six Ride, we had our first annual one last year, this is our second annual,” said Gloria Husk, Founder and Director of “We Have Your Six”. “The We Have Your Six Ride helps us fund what we do as far as providing the emergency assistance to veterans. It was started by CVMA reached out to us, thats the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. They wanted to help us raise funds to do what we are doing. They really support what we do.”

Last year the event had over 130 riders and raised over $12,000 for “We Have Your Six”.

The 20 mile ride will begin at S&P Harley in Williamstown and will travel south on Route 31, to the Wood County Veterans Memorial. After riding through the park, the riders will continue to head south on Route 31 towards Parkersburg City Park, via 36th Street to Broad Street. At City Park, there will be a short memorial and wreath celebration at the Gold Star Memorial and the Nicholas Null Memorial.

Anyone interested in joining the ride should get the S&P Harley by 11 a.m. to register, with the ride starting at 12 p.m.

