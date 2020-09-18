Advertisement

Athens County men arrested for theft of catalytic converters

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Three Athens County men are behind bars for their alleged involvement in the theft of catalytic converters from Athens Transmission on Tuesday.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith says high quality security footage from Athens Transmission played a critical role in putting 39 year-old Robert Sheppard of Athens, 35 year-old Tyler Ball of Nelsonville, and 34 year-old Jonathan Westerviller, of The Plains, in jail.

Sheppard and Ball were arrested Thursday on charges of breaking and entering, theft, and possession of criminal tools. Those are all fifth degree felonies.

Westerviller is charged with complicity to theft, which is also a fifth degree felony.

All three men were taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Sheriff Rodney Smith says he will not tolerate the continued theft of catalytic converters in Athens County.

“My staff and I are dedicated to end the overwhelming theft of catalytic converters from innocent citizens of Athens County. To those of you who chose to continue to steal and illegally buy or sell catalytic converters, I will personally make sure there is room at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail for you,” said Smith.

This investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

