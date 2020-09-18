Advertisement

Betsey Mills Club has served Marietta community for nearly 100 years

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Betsey Mills Club was founded in the early 1900s when Betsey Mills wanted to start an organization to provide for women in the Marietta area.

Now, nearly 100 years later, the current staff at the Betsey Mills Club is using those same principles to continue to serve the community, but in many different ways, with many different services.

“The mission of the Betsey remains the same as a hundred years ago," said Kerry Jean Waddle, Executive Director of the Betsey Mills Club. "It’s trying to meet the needs of the community, and we do that in a lot of different ways.”

They offer an indoor pool, the only one in the Marietta area, and they are a major child care provider for parents.

They work to provide a safe and secure learning environment for children, and parents continue to send their kids there.

“We’ve got a couple parents actually give us really good feedback," said Tiffany Ferguson, Child Care Director for the Betsey Mills Club. "They really love the programs that we offer. we can offer a little more with the location that we have.”

To this day, the Betsey Mills Club continues to provide for women in the area, such as housing and dorms for single women. They continue to dedicate their services to Betsey Mills, as she is from Marietta, which makes them proud to serve this area.

“Betsey Mills embodied helping women, helping children, helping families," said Waddle. "So that is what we continue to want to do, and it’s specifically here in Marietta because this is where she lived.”

The thing they take the most pride in is how much the staff enjoys their jobs. And customers notice that if the staff enjoys working there, then the service is that much better.

“I just love working at the Betsey Mills club,” said Waddle. “When I am out in the community, the feedback is positive, it’s just so wonderful to work at a place that people love.”

They are continuing to reach out for community feedback, and will continue to add services in the future.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This Is Home

Mark VonKennell enters 41st year of teaching at Fort Frye High School

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
Mark VonKennell has taught at Fort Frye for 41 years

News

This is Home: Daughter grows up to be just like her mom

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
A mother-daughter duo has begun to notice some striking similarities between them, as both accomplished similar things at similar times.

News

This is Home: Gary O’Brien makes keeping others safe his job

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
A feature story on Gary O'Brien, a man who has saved multiple lives in 2020 alone.

News

This Is Home: Captain Bo pilots the Sistersville Ferry

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
Captain Bo Hause talks about his life as the Sistersville Ferry pilot.

Latest News

Community

Black Lives Matter protests continue in Marietta

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Angel Thompson
Black Lives Matter protest continue in Marietta

Community

Castle Museum reopens

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The Castle Museum comes back after having postponing its return because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community

Parkersburg Area Community Foundation launches memorial fund for autism mentor

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Cooke
he Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) has announced a new memorial fund in honor of Terri Ann (Marshall) Gard, who worked as an autism mentor in Wood County schools for over 15 years, before passing away in 2019 after a battle with cancer.

Community

Marietta Salvation Army starts mobile food pantry across Washington County

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
The Salvation Army of Marietta is helping bring food to Washington County residents over the next six weeks.

Community

Jeanne Peters of Out MOV hosting conversation on allyship

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Cooke
As Pride Month continues, the Marietta community group New Wineskins will be hosting a conversation led by Jeanne Peters, president of Out MOV, on the significance of allyship. The conversation will be held via Zoom at 6pm tonight, and is open to all who would like to join.

Community

Momma T and the Warriors feed community with the help of donations

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT
|
By Angel Thompson
Momma T and Warriors feed community with the help of The Rock Church and City Serve