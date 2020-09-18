City of Vienna fire hydrant flushing

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - Vienna Utility Board employees will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the city beginning Monday, September 21, 2020.

Customers who experience discolored water are asked to flush their house line through the cold-water faucet in a bathtub and/or an outside spigot on the opposite side of the house from where the water enters the home.

If discolored water is noticed, customers should refrain from using hot water or washing clothes until the home lines are flushed out. If water does not clear within five minutes, the issue should be reported to the Vienna Utility Board (304) 295-4543.

This routine maintenance will continue for approximately two weeks.

