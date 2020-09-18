Advertisement

Former PCHS principal takes diocese to court

Says school fired him after he raised concerns about educators
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The former principal at Parkersburg Catholic High School is taking the school and the Wheeling-Charleston Catholic Diocese to court, claiming he was dismissed after raising concerns about inappropriate behavior among school employees.

John Golebiewski was the school’s principal from 2018 until June 30, 2020.

He claims he was fired for reporting misconduct involving the school’s chaplain and the dismissal of Parkersburg Catholic’s head football coach.

Golebiewski says he received several reports after taking the job of “inappropriate touching" by school chaplain Father John Rice, which he reported to the diocese.

He also says he non-renewed the contract of football coach Lance Binegar for failing to report a vaping incident on the football team bus, and for an allegation of sexual misconduct at a previous high school Binegar worked for.

Golbiewski charges he was asked to step down last February because he reported the incidents to the diocese. In his complaint, he says he served as principal “without performance issues or disciplinary actions against him".

The complaint names the diocese and the Parkersburg Catholic Schools Foundation as defendents.

Father Rice and the diocese were both contacted by WTAP. They had no comment on the allegations.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

