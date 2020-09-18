Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce to host legislative forum

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) is preparing to host its annual Legislative Forum virtually, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held via Zoom at 4:00 P.M. on October 7.

The forum will offer candidates running for office in Washington County the opportunity to present comments, and those running for contested offices will answer questions from the community, as well. MACC is currently asking residents to submit questions to info@mariettachamber.com.

“We have received a few questions but we could definitely use more, especially because we like to go through and pick ones that really fit for the area,” said Kelsy Eaton, events manager at MACC.

The forum will also be streamed to Facebook Live, and will be available to view on demand for those who are unable to attend live.

“It’s a great opportunity for people in our area to get in touch with some of the people they’re going to be voting for in the upcoming election,” Eaton added.

