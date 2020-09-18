Marshall University addresses professor’s classroom political statement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University has announced it’s aware of a political statement made by a faculty member in a recent virtual classroom session that has spread on social media.

Officials with Marshall say, “the university does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to belittle people or wish harm on those who hold differing political views.”

Marshall University says the professor was removed from the classroom yesterday and is on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

This is a developing story.

