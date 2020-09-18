Advertisement

Marshall University addresses professor’s classroom political statement

Former Marshall running back Delvin Weems was killed in a shooting Monday in South Carolina. Weems transferred to Campbell University following the 2016 season.
Former Marshall running back Delvin Weems was killed in a shooting Monday in South Carolina. Weems transferred to Campbell University following the 2016 season.(Herdzone.com)
By WSAZ
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University has announced it’s aware of a political statement made by a faculty member in a recent virtual classroom session that has spread on social media.

Officials with Marshall say, “the university does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to belittle people or wish harm on those who hold differing political views.”

Marshall University says the professor was removed from the classroom yesterday and is on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 9/18/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
Cinnabon's new breakfast, you could own a t-rex skeleton for a few measly millions, and Brittany's patience is tried around service puppies.

News

Forecast for September 18th

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

City of Vienna fire hydrant flushing

Updated: 1 hour ago
City of Vienna fire hydrant flushing

News

WTAP Daybreak - Woman saves family from garage fire on Lakeview Dr.

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Looking Back on Hurricane Ivan in the M.O.V.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Thomas Battle
16 years after Hurricane Ivan struck the Mid-Ohio Valley, Thomas takes a look back at the damage it left in its path

News

Washington County enters Orange Alert Level 2: What that means

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
Some residents may have to take extra precautions

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Herd to host Mountaineers

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta vs. Parkersburg football frenzy preview

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Evalynn Wagner

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 17 hours ago