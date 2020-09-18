Northbound and southbound lane closures on I-77

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that Grasslick Run Bridge located on I-77, at milepost 129.92, northbound and southbound, will be subject to single lane closures due to a bridge inspection on Monday and Tuesday, September 21 and 22, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

The single lane closures are expected to occur between the hours of approximately 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. each day.

Motorists traveling on I-77 will not experience significant delays, but are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Inclement weather and/or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.