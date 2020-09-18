Advertisement

Obituary: John Henry Johnson

Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Henry Johnson, 77, of Vincent, OH, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

He was born April 22, 1943, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Charles O. Johnson and Evelyn Bolen Johnson.

John was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam and retired from O’Ames after thirty five and half years of service. John was a selfless person who lived his life for his family. He liked bowling, softball, horseshoes, basketball, working on cars, just taking rides to know where. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother.

He is survived by his wife, Beulah Mae Johnson of 54 years; two daughters, Terri Tice (Kevin) and Kelley Tice (Darrin); two sons, John H. Johnson Jr (Phyllis) and Michael Johnson (Sabrina); his granddaughters, Tiffany (John) and Kayla (William); his grandsons, Michael, Mason and Ethan; his great-granddaughter, Brylynn; great-grandsons, Trenton, Noah and Tripp; three sisters, Karen Johnston, Helen McCloud and Rhonda Dountz; one brother, Lewis Johnson; and special niece, Diane Hoovey.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by five brothers, Charles “Chuck”, Donald, Gerald, Raymond and Glenn Johnson; two sisters, Grace Johnston and Donna Lowers; his maternal grandmother, Linnie Bolen; one granddaughter, Shelby; and one great-grandson, Bryce Alexander Powell.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Tim Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Monday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing is required and masks are mandatory.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Ronnie Dale Murray
Obituary: Dorl Copen
Obituary: Sarah Jane Callahan
Obituary: Bessie L. Martin Higgins

Obituaries

Obituary: Robert Marion Roby
Obituary: Nancy Thompson
Obituary: James Gary Smith
Obituary: Lisa Ann Amble
Obituary: Elizabeth (Liz) Ellen Breternitz Beymer
Obituary: Gerald Ray Dye