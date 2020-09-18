Obituary: John Henry Johnson

John Henry Johnson, 77, of Vincent, OH, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

He was born April 22, 1943, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Charles O. Johnson and Evelyn Bolen Johnson.

John was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam and retired from O’Ames after thirty five and half years of service. John was a selfless person who lived his life for his family. He liked bowling, softball, horseshoes, basketball, working on cars, just taking rides to know where. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother.

He is survived by his wife, Beulah Mae Johnson of 54 years; two daughters, Terri Tice (Kevin) and Kelley Tice (Darrin); two sons, John H. Johnson Jr (Phyllis) and Michael Johnson (Sabrina); his granddaughters, Tiffany (John) and Kayla (William); his grandsons, Michael, Mason and Ethan; his great-granddaughter, Brylynn; great-grandsons, Trenton, Noah and Tripp; three sisters, Karen Johnston, Helen McCloud and Rhonda Dountz; one brother, Lewis Johnson; and special niece, Diane Hoovey.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by five brothers, Charles “Chuck”, Donald, Gerald, Raymond and Glenn Johnson; two sisters, Grace Johnston and Donna Lowers; his maternal grandmother, Linnie Bolen; one granddaughter, Shelby; and one great-grandson, Bryce Alexander Powell.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Tim Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Monday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing is required and masks are mandatory.

