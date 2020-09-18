Obituary: Ronnie Dale Murray

Ronnie Dale Murray, 73, of St. Marys, WV died September 17, 2020 at the Parkersburg Care Center. He was born on July 18, 1947 in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late John Thomas and Naomi “Ruth” West Murray.

Ronnie was a U.S Marine Vietnam Veteran and later a Reservist for the Wood County Sheriff Department. He retired from DuPont after 31 years of service in the Power House as a Control Room Operator. He was a Baptist by faith, loved to sing and play his guitar and was meticulous about mowing his yard. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Ronnie is survived by two children, Chandra (Jaye) Kyle of Parkersburg, Chad Murray of Madison, AL; one granddaughter, Kyleigh Hawes of Parkersburg; one great granddaughter, Wren Shively; three brothers, Richard, Darrel and Garry Murray; two sisters, Linda Gessner, Sheila Wheaton; one step-brother, Charley Pickerel and former wife, and friend Carmon Murray.

A Memorial Service will be announced by the family at a later date.

