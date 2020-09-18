Officials confirm COVID-19 case at Martin Elementary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An employee at Martin Elementary School in Parkersburg has tested positive for COVID-19, Wood County school officials said in a news release late Friday afternoon.

Families of all students at the school have been notified and the families of students in that person’s classroom have been asked to self-quarantine students for 14 days based on guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a spokesman for the Board of Education said.

School officials were notified of the positive test by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

Students were not in class on Friday, because under the school system’s blended-learning plan Friday’s are a remote day for all students.

A Wood County Schools spokesman said all students will continue on a staggered schedule next week, with half of the students in class on Monday and Wednesday and the other in class on Tuesday and Thursday.

In a news release, the MOVHD said it is working closely with school-system officials to identify anyone who might have had close contact with the person who tested positive for the virus.

The health department said it conducts an investigation into each positive COVID-19 case to identify and notify those known to be in close contact with an infected person.

"If there is a chance that you, or your child, may have been exposed and the health department can trace that activity to you, you will be notified, the health department said. “Please understand that contact tracing and testing takes time and that there are levels of contact: low, medium, and high. Notifications will be made while maintaining confidentiality when a close contact is confirmed and quarantine is necessary. The health department will notify Wood County Schools when an employee or student is placed in quarantine.”

