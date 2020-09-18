Advertisement

Ohio guidelines discourage traditional trick-or-treating

(AP Images)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio- (AP) - Traditional trick-or-treating should be avoided this year and haunted houses and hayrides should be canceled, the Ohio Department of Health said Friday as it released a series of non-binding recommendations.

Communities should consider alternatives such as drive-through events with children in cars collecting treats from individuals spaced at least six feet apart, leaving treats in mailboxes, or decorating houses and hiding treats outside, according to the guidelines.

``It is strongly recommended that Ohioans exercise caution when deciding to participate in trick-or-treating and events that put them in close contact with people outside their households,'' said the recommendations from interim Health Director Lance Himes.

The Health Department also says large in-person parties shouldn’t be held.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has said that decisions to allow trick-or-treating will be up to local communities. Some in Ohio have already canceled trick-or-treating this year, while other municipalities are waiting to make decisions closer to the end of October.

Ohio reported 1,011 probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, below the 21-day average of 1,070. The state has reported more than 142,000 cases, and 4,608 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wood County Commission to discuss re-entry plan Tuesday

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Wood BOE to discuss school re-entry plan Tuesday

News

Washington State Community College awarded $100,000 from Memorial Health Foundation

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Washington State Community College received $100,000 to support their efforts to strengthen the nursing workforce through its EARN pathway.

News

West Virginia officials: no plans for “field hospital”

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
West Virginia health and security leaders say there are no plans for a field hospital for COVID-19 patients

News

Athens County men arrested for theft of catalytic converters

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
The Athens County Sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the theft of catalytic converters from an area business.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 9/18/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
Cinnabon's new breakfast, you could own a t-rex skeleton for a few measly millions, and Brittany's patience is tried around service puppies.

News

Forecast for September 18th

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce to host legislative forum

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) is preparing to host its annual Legislative Forum virtually, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held via Zoom at 4:00 P.M. on October 7.

News

Northbound and southbound lane closures on I-77

Updated: 3 hours ago
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that Grasslick Run Bridge located on I-77, at milepost 129.92, northbound and southbound, will be subject to single lane closures due to a bridge inspection on Monday and Tuesday, September 21 and 22, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

News

Marshall University addresses professor’s classroom political statement

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ
Marshall University has announced it’s aware of a political statement made by a faculty member in a recent virtual classroom session that has spread on social media.

News

City of Vienna fire hydrant flushing

Updated: 5 hours ago
City of Vienna fire hydrant flushing