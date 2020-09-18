Looking Back on Hurricane Ivan in the M.O.V.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

On September 16th of 2004, Hurricane Ivan made landfall along the Gulf Coast. This storm would continue to move inland over the next few days, with a path that would eventually bring it to the Mid Ohio Valley. The rain would fall hard and fast, and brought some areas in the region up to 5 inches of rainfall in 48 hours.

The rain fell on an already soaked ground due to a previous storm, and the watershed couldn’t hold it all. The result was quick flooding across the M.O.V. over a short period of time. The Ohio River would crest close to 45 feet and took a week to return to normal levels. The cleanup and recovery efforts would take far longer than that.

Former Marietta Mayor Michael Mullen said “Early Saturday morning, their basements were full there where folks who lived in houses down in the really low lying areas where they had water chest high in getting out of their houses. It was kind of a herculean task for the community to regroup.”

Speaking on the importance of aid received following the flood he also added that “thankfully we had great coordination with the county, with the state and with the feds, so we had a lot of resources that came.” While the water did recede, impacts upon business were profound as they tried to recover. Thanks to efforts by local officials and the community, Marietta and other affected cities returned and rebuilt.

“Sometimes adversity brings out the best in people. That was one of those experiences that even though it was a horrendous event and a great loss of property... I think we’re stronger for it." Mullen said

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.