Advertisement

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington.
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery, and assorted other hospitalizations after she turned 75.

She resisted calls by liberals to retire during Barack Obama’s presidency at a time when Democrats held the Senate and a replacement with similar views could have been confirmed. Instead, President Donald Trump will almost certainly try to push Ginsburg’s successor through the Republican-controlled Senate — and move the conservative court even more to the right.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats set to unveil stopgap bill to prevent shutdown

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Democrats on Friday prepared a temporary spending bill that is needed to avert a government shutdown at the end of the month — and that would allow lawmakers to leave Washington to campaign.

News

WTAP News @ 6 on Fox 9/18 - Marshall vs. Appalachian State

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 on Fox 9/18 - PHS and Marietta renew rivalry

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 on Fox 9/18 - AAA advises people not to hang masks from mirror

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 on Fox 9/18 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Eli Burr

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 on Fox 9/18 - This Is Home: Betsey Mills Club serving Marietta for nearly 100 years

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 on Fox 9/18 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Hundreds of thousands still without power in Sally cleanup

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup.

National

Homeland Security whistleblower not yet ready to testify

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An intelligence committee official said the panel hasn’t rescheduled the deposition at this time, but said DHS had delayed the processing of his lawyers' clearances.

This Is Home

Betsey Mills Club has served Marietta community for nearly 100 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The Betsey Mills Club has served the Marietta community for almost 100 years