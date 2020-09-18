Advertisement

Washington County enters Orange Alert Level 2: What that means

Some residents may have to take extra precautions
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Washington County has moved from the Yellow Alert Level 1 to the Orange Alert Level 2 after two of the indicators tracked by the state have been met.

This will not affect any events, schools, or sporting competitions, but rather serve as a warning for those who are at high risk of contracting or having severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Another weekly update will be posted Thursday, which could keep Washington County at the orange level, move them back to yellow, or increase them to red.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Herd to host Mountaineers

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta vs. Parkersburg football frenzy preview

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Evalynn Wagner

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place on Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
While the Alzheimer’s Association won’t be gathering in a large group due to current restrictions, they are encouraging participants to walk individually.

Accidents

Woman saves family from garage fire in Parkersburg

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
A woman saved a family from a fire in Parkersburg

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Commissioners may visit dilapidated Wood County properties

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - New Matamoras man indicted for head-on fatal collision

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg business owner alleges civil rights violations in lawsuit

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Documents sought about condition of infant who died July 25

Updated: 7 hours ago