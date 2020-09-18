Washington County enters Orange Alert Level 2: What that means

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Washington County has moved from the Yellow Alert Level 1 to the Orange Alert Level 2 after two of the indicators tracked by the state have been met.

This will not affect any events, schools, or sporting competitions, but rather serve as a warning for those who are at high risk of contracting or having severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Another weekly update will be posted Thursday, which could keep Washington County at the orange level, move them back to yellow, or increase them to red.

