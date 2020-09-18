Advertisement

Washington State Community College awarded $100,000 from Memorial Health Foundation

Washington State Community College receives funding from Memorial Health Systems
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College was recently awarded a grant by the Memorial Health Foundation.

The college received $100,000 to support their efforts to strengthen the nursing workforce through its EARN pathway.

“There is a great need for registered nurses in this region and we partnered with Memorial Health to develop a pathway, so that an adult student could enroll and attend classes two days a week while working three days a week and then advance through our registered nursing program,” said Dr. Vicky Wood, President, Washington State Community College.

As the students advance in their skills and education, they will earn credentials, including State Tested Nurse Assistant, Licensed Practical Nurse, and culminating with Registered Nurse.

The funding the college received will be used to hire a nursing success coach who will not only teach the students in class, but will also coach them and help them navigate barriers.

The school is grateful to have received this money to help create a support system for their students.

“We are trying to build a comprehensive support system around the students so when a life crisis happens, rather then them dropping out of college, we can help them navigate they system," said Dr. Wood. "So they can maybe get some support such as emergency funding to replace a battery in their car, or food because they have food insecurities and we are really focused on trying to expand those services.”

